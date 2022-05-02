Keystone High School Art Students to Compete in 2022 Congressional Art Competition

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Eleven high school art students from Keystone High School will take part in the Congressional Art Competition.

This year’s participants are Kaylee Prough, Alex Huffman, Keyauna Valimont, Morgan Adams, Kylee King, Emily Ace, Alexia Brand, Amara Parsons, Shiloh Lenhart, Samantha Heller, and Abigail Terwilliger.

Their artwork has been transported to the Winkler Gallery of Fine Arts, in DuBois, and will be on display for an award ceremony on May 7th at 2:00 pm. Students, friends, and family are invited to the reception to celebrate the artists’ work.

The winner will be invited to a ceremony in Washington, D.C. and their artwork will be on display in the United States Capitol building for an entire year.

The Artistic Discovery Contest, a nationwide high school arts competition is sponsored by the Members of the U.S. House of Representatives, is held each spring and is an opportunity to recognize and encourage the artistic talent in the nation, as well as in the 15th Congressional District.

The contest is open to all high school students in the District. The winning artwork is also featured on House.gov’s Congressional Art Competition page.

There were nine participants from Keystone High School last year, with one student taking home an honorable mention from Congressman Glenn Thompson.

The following is a summary of the Congressional Art Competition rules:

Artwork entered may be up to 26 inches by 26 inches, may be up to 4 inches in-depth, and not weigh over 15 pounds. If your artwork is selected as the winning piece, it must arrive framed and must still measure no larger than the above maximum dimensions.

– Paintings – including oil, acrylics, and watercolor

– Drawings – including pastels, colored pencil, pencil, charcoal, ink, and markers (It is recommended that charcoal and pastel drawings be fixed.)

– Collages – must be two dimensional

– Prints – including lithographs, silkscreen, and block prints

– Mixed Media – use of two or more mediums such as pencil, ink, watercolor, etc.

– Computer-generated art

– Photography

All entries must be original in concept, design, and execution and may not violate any U.S. copyright laws. Any entry that has been copied from an existing photo or image (including a painting, graphic, or advertisement) that was created by someone other than the student is a violation of the competition rules and will not be accepted.

Work entered must be in the original medium (that is, not a scanned reproduction of a painting or drawing).

