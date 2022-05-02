Police Searching for ATV Riders Who Damaged Pinegrove Twp. Property

PINEGROVE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police are searching for multiple ATV operators who have been causing damage to a property in Pinegrove Township.

According to a report issued on Sunday by Franklin-based State Police, individuals operating ATVs and dirt bikes have been entering the victim’s property in the area of Township Line Road, Pinegrove Township, Venango County, and causing damage to hay fields “over the past few months.”

The victim is listed as a 69-year-old

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Franklin at 814-676-6596.

(EDITOR’S NOTE: The image above is a stock photo.)

