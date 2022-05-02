Sandra L. Knight, 84, of New Castle, formerly of Oil City, went Home to her Lord and Savior on Friday, April 29, 2022.

She was born in Oil City on March 19, 1938, a daughter of the late Beryl L. and Margaret A. (Dever) Kerr.

She was a 1956 graduate of Oil City High School.

Sandra was a member of the Oil City chapter of the Red Hat Society.

She attended the First Alliance Church in New Castle and was a former active member of Grace United Methodist Church in Oil City, where her late husband had served as an associate pastor.

Sandy assisted in various church ministries and activities, including the church choir, teaching Sunday school, and helping with Vacation Bible School.

Sandy was an avid reader, and enjoyed shopping and tending to her flower gardens.

She was an animal lover and enjoyed the companionship of her pets, including several Basset Hounds.

In her earlier years, she worked as an operator for the telephone company in Illinois.

Following that, she was a homemaker caring for her family, and assisted her husband in church ministries.

She was married in Zion Lutheran Church on August 15, 1958 to Rev. Paul F. “Pete” Knight, and he preceded her in death on December 28, 2021.

Surviving is a son, Lonnie Knight and his wife Jena of Oil City; two daughters, Lori Gunn and her husband Blaine of Warren, and Heidi Coryea and her husband Hugh of New Castle; two granddaughters, Marie Krautz and Karly LaRoche and her husband Kevin, all of Oil City; two grandsons, Paul Knight of California and Cody Gunn and wife Kelsey of Texas.

She is also survived by four great-grandchildren; a nephew, and two nieces.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Kerr and his wife Muriel; and her beloved Basset Hound, “Sweet Pea.”

Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 3rd from 3 – 7 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, PA 16346.

A funeral service will be held in the funeral home Wednesday, May 4th at 10 a.m. with Rev. Byron Myers and Rev. John McCready, officiating.

Interment will follow in Heckathorn Cemetery in Seneca.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Alliance Church, 111 Mission Meade Dr., New Castle, PA 16105; or to the Lawrence County Humane Society, 628 Pearson Mill Rd., New Castle, PA 16101.

To express online condolences to the family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

