Say What?!: Replica of ‘Starry Night’ Made With Quilling Paper Breaks Two World Records

MASSACHUSETTS – A Massachusetts-based greeting card company broke two Guinness World Records with the creation of a quilling paper replica of Vincent Van Gogh’s Starry Night measuring 287.77 square feet.

Quilling Card, a Framingham-based company specializing in greeting cards made with quilling, earned the Guinness World Record for the largest quilling paper mosaic (image) with the Starry Night replica measuring 19.09 feet tall and 19.07 feet wide.

