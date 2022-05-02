State Police Calls: Harassment, DUI, Criminal Mischief

FOREST/JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

Harassment at West Forest High School

Marienville-based State Police responded to West Forest High School, in Tionesta, Forest County, on Tuesday, April 26, around 1:23 p.m.

According to police, they were notified of a physical altercation between two students at the school.

The victim is listed as a 14-year-old male, of Tionesta.

The investigation is ongoing.

DUI in Jenks Township

Marienville-based State Police observed multiple traffic violations that led to a traffic stop in the area of Pine Street and Locust Street, Jenks Township, Forest County, on Sunday, May 1, around 2:29 a.m.

It was later discovered the driver was under the influence of alcohol and was arrested for DUI.

The driver’s name was not released.

The investigation is ongoing.

DUI in Punxsutawney

Punxsutawney-based State Police initiated a traffic stop for a moving violation on a 2007 Chevy Cobalt on Sunday, May 1, around 12:14 a.m., in Punxsutawney Borough, Jefferson County.

The incident occurred near Pine Street and N. Gilpin Street.

While speaking with the operator, a known Summerville man, troopers detected the “moderate odor of burnt marijuana emanating from within the vehicle,” among other visual indicators of suspected drug-related impairment.

The operator was asked to exit his vehicle, and troopers proceeded to conduct a sobriety test. The operator granted the troopers consent to search his vehicle, which yielded drug paraphernalia.

The operator was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI, drug possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation is ongoing.

The suspect’s name was not released.

Criminal Mischief in Ringgold Township

Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the area of Dora Timblin Road, Ringgold Township, Jefferson County, for a report of criminal mischief on Saturday, April 20, around 12:52 p.m.

According to police, the damage was caused by an unknown actor(s) with estimated damages totaling $1,225.00.

Items damaged included a 10-foot Behlen Cattle Gate, a 1995 Komatsu Bulldozer, and a Master Lock padlock.

The investigation is ongoing.

Additional information was not released.

