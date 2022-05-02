 

State Police Seeking Information on 2020 Theft at Chris and Red’s

Monday, May 2, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

IMG_20200622_103442LUCINDA, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are asking the public for help in solving a burglary that occurred in June of 2020 at Chris & Red’s store in the Lucinda area.

According to police, the burglary occurred on June 21, 2020, at Chris & Red’s Discount Variety located along State Route 66, at 60 Old Tipple Lane, in Lucinda, Clarion County.

In a previous post, it was noted the burglary occurred just five days after the owner – 71-year-old Donald Snyder, of Lucinda – and his companion were killed in a tragic motorcycle crash in Ohio.

Police say the burglary occurred as an unidentified actor(s) made forced entry into the business. The actor(s) proceeded to walk into the store and removed the cash register and a rifle.

suspect photo 1 a

A single-story ranch-style home, also owned by Snyder, located at 60 Old Tipple Lane in Lucinda was also forcefully burglarized, police say.

State Police in Clarion are asking for the public’s help in identifying the actor(s) responsible for the burglaries.

Police say the unidentified male actor appears to be a white, thin-set, average height male, with long hair and tattoos.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Trooper Joshua Bauer, PSP Clarion Crime Unit at 814-226-1710.

Note: PSP Clarion requested on Friday, April 29, 2022, for this information to be released to the public for help with solving this case.

suspect photo 2 a

RELATED:

Business/Home of Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident Burglarized Five Days After His Death


