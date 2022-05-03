A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A slight chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Low around 53. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Wednesday – Showers likely, mainly before 9am. Cloudy, with a high near 62. West wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. North wind 3 to 6 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday – Showers likely, mainly before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 71.

