 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

AAA: Gas Prices on the Rise Again

Tuesday, May 3, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Jason's gas pump photoCLARION CO., Pa. – Gas prices are 17 cents higher in Western Pennsylvania this week at $4.355 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $4.383 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $4.391. The average in Jefferson County is $4.380.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $4.355
Average price during the week of April 25, 2022: $4.186

Average price during the week of May 3, 2021: $3.034

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:  

$4.292      Altoona
$4.346      Beaver
$4.351      Bradford
$4.380      Brookville
$4.375      Butler
$4.383      Clarion
$4.370      DuBois
$4.339      Erie
$4.330      Greensburg
$4.379      Indiana
$4.304      Jeannette
$4.354      Kittanning
$4.386      Latrobe
$4.381      Meadville
$4.386      Mercer
$4.291      New Castle
$4.353      New Kensington
$4.391      Oil City
$4.329      Pittsburgh
$4.366      Sharon
$4.360      Uniontown
$4.388      Warren
$4.339      Washington

Trend Analysis:

Pump prices rose again this past week due primarily to the continued high cost of crude oil. Fear of a global energy supply disruption due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is the main factor influencing crude prices. The cost of a barrel of crude continues to hover around $100. With the oil price accounting for about 60% of pump prices, the national average for a gallon of regular is now $4.19, an increase of seven cents since Monday, April 25, and $1.29 more than a year ago. It now costs drivers in the U.S. about $23 more to fill up than a year ago.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 1.6 million barrels to 230.8 million barrels last week. Gasoline demand decreased slightly from 8.87 million barrels per day to 8.74 million barrels per day. Although lower gas demand would typically push pump prices lower, the fluctuating oil price and tight gasoline supply have pushed pump prices higher. Pump prices will likely face upward pressure as oil prices remain above $100 per barrel.

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate decreased by 67 cents to settle at $104.69. Although prices declined on the day due to crude demand concerns as COVID-19-related lockdowns continue in China, crude prices gained earlier in the week after EIA’s weekly report showed that the total current supply level is approximately 16 percent lower than at the end of April 2021.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.