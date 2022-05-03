Alice Belle Hawk (Shick) of Clarion, PA, 87, passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022, having spent the better part of the day with her children and granddaughter.

Born July 3, 1934, in Clarion, PA, she was the daughter of John L. and Ruby May Smathers (Fisher-Kearney).

Alice loved her mother more than words can say and often shared stories of their life together; most stories began with “My Mother…”

She learned the practicalities of life from Ruby and created her value system based on what she learned from her.

Alice was married to James Richard Hawk (deceased).

She is survived by her three children – John Earl, Lori Jean, and Stephen Eric – and granddaughters Savannah and Stevie Rachelle, and great-granddaughter Novaa Kataleya (who brought immense joy to her world).

Alice was a spirited woman, with a sharp wit (that Family affectionately called “Alicisms”) and strong convictions.

Her strength and humor carried her through many of life’s ups and downs, yet she remained optimistic and grateful for her friends and family.

For many years, she worked in a shop on Main Street in Clarion and most days planned well-ahead of her start time so she could walk down Main Street stopping along the way to say hi and chat with the many people she knew.

To know Alice was to love Alice. She was a committed and trustworthy friend, a mother that cared deeply, and a grandmother who shared her “Alicisms” in the spirit of practical life experiences and wisdom (whether you wanted them or not!).

She enjoyed flowers and books, long wandering car rides through the Allegheny Forest, the “hunt” for Depression glassware and collectibles with friends, Thanksgiving at “the farm,” the McClaine family reunions, and her island vacations.

Alice, like many people who grew up in small towns, had many friends from her childhood who became extended family (as she was an only child); she loved them and their children as her own.

On Alice’s behalf, her Family wishes to extend special appreciation and thanks to the staff (including her doctors) at Masonic Village of Sewickley, PA, for the loving care, support, help and medical attention given by them to Alice.

At Alice’s request, there will be no visitation hours.

You may still show your support by planting a tree in memory of Alice Belle Hawk.

Arrangements are under the care of Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

Memorials can be made in her name to Clarion Hospital Foundation, Cancer Center, 1 Hospital Drive, Clarion, PA 16214

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

