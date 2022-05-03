Claribel A. Fritz, 85, of Oil City, PA., passed away Sunday May 1, 2022 at Oil City Healthcare and Rehab after an extended illness.

Born Oct. 21, 1936 in Oil City, PA., she was the daughter of the late Robin & Helen Dobson Hart.

Claribel was married on Sept. 10, 1952 to Robert D. Fritz and he survives.

They would’ve celebrated 70 years of marriage this year.

A homemaker, Claribel had worked in the catalog dept for J.C. Penney.

She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Oil City and was a member of the ladies aide.

She enjoyed reading, baking and enjoyed their houseboat which they would take to Kinzua Dam.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by 6 children and their spouses: Daniel Fritz of Titusville, Cindy Hargenrader & her husband John of Sterling, VA., Sue O’Neil & her husband Mark of Seneca, Timothy Fritz & his wife Cookie of Venus, Lynn McClelland & her husband Ken of Ricmond, OH., Scott Fritz & his wife Sue of Seneca. 9 grandchildren: Jennifer Ochocki, Matthew Fritz, Sarah Latchaw, Emma Correa, Stacy Earp, Erica DeArment, Rob Rinker, Jessica Dudzic, and Kelly Knoch. As well as 14 great grandchildren.

Claribel is also survived by her siblings: Robin Hart of Seneca, Helen McClintock of Brooklyn, CT., and Rev. David Hart of Franklin. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters: Mary Moyer, Marty Schwabenbauer and Rebecca Pertz, and by a brother Larry Hart.

Their will be no viewing or visitation.

A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.

Memorials may be made to VNA Foundation of Venango County 491 Allegheny Blvd. Franklin, PA 16323 or to Christ Lutheran Church Ladies Aide 1029 Grandview Rd. Oil City, PA 16301.

The Reinsel Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

