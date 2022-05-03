Clarion Center for the Arts Competes at Ohio Dance Masters annual Performing Arts Competition

Clarion Center for the Arts (CCA) recently attended the Ohio Dance Masters annual Performing Arts Competition in Cleveland, Ohio.

(Pictured: Back Row: Virtue Milford/17+ year olds/5th place Modern, Natalie Cussins/17+/3rd place Ballet, Grace Schmader/17+/ 2nd place Ballet, Maya Shook/17+/2nd place Acro; Front Row: Bindi Weiland/13-14 year olds/5th place Modern, Helena Barrett/13-14 year olds/5th place Ballet, Clara Coulson/15-16 year olds/4th place Acro, Leia Bauer/17+ year olds/4th place Jazz)

The weekend was full of growing stronger minds, bodies, spirits and emotions by working through the stress of scholarship auditions, stage performances and taking technique classes.

Under the direction of dance instructors Janet Amoroso and Hannah Frederick as well as Founder and Director of CCA BreAnna Liberto, the dancers earned 6 High Gold awards, 4 Gold awards, 1 Overall First Place and a Judge’s Choice “Lovely Lyrical” award. In addition to these successes, 14 students received Scholarship Audition awards in a variety of dance genres.

(Pictured left to right: Emmaleigh McDonnell/7-8 year olds/2nd place Tap, Elyssa Apel/7-8 year olds/3 Phase Winner, Danae Hansford/11-12 year olds/1st place Tap, Elise Beach/9-10 year olds/5th place Ballet, Eva Apel/9-10 year olds/4th place Acro, Lacie Lewis/11-12 year olds/3rd place Ballet)

Clarion Center for the Arts is located at 15506 Rt 322, Clarion, PA. CCA offers character building classes in Dance, Music, Theater and Circus for kids and adults.

