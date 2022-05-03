Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Dark Chocolate Cream Pie

Make this recipe for your friends who love chocolate!

Ingredients

Dough for single-crust pie

1-1/4 cups sugar



1/4 cup cornstarch1/4 teaspoon salt3 cups whole milk3 ounces unsweetened chocolate, chopped4 egg yolks, lightly beaten3 tablespoons butter1-1/2 teaspoons vanilla extractOptional: Whipped cream and grated chocolate

Directions

-On a lightly floured surface, roll dough to a 1/8-in.-thick circle; transfer to a 9-in. pie plate. Trim crust to 1/2 in. beyond the rim of plate; flute edge. Refrigerate for 30 minutes. Preheat the oven to 425°. Line crust with a double thickness of foil. Fill with pie weights, dried beans, or uncooked rice. Bake on a lower oven rack until the edge is golden brown, 20-25 minutes. Remove foil and weights; bake until bottom is golden brown, 3-6 minutes longer. Cool on a wire rack.

-In a large saucepan, combine sugar, cornstarch, and salt. Stir in milk and chocolate. Cook and stir over medium-high heat until thickened and bubbly. Reduce heat; cook and stir 2 minutes longer. Remove from the heat.

-Stir a small amount of hot filling into egg yolks; return all to the pan, stirring constantly. Bring to a gentle boil; cook and stir 2 minutes longer. Remove from the heat.

-Gently stir in butter and vanilla until butter is melted. Spoon into crust. Cool on a wire rack. Cover and chill for at least 3 hours. If desired, serve with whipped cream and grated chocolate.

