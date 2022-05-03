 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Dark Chocolate Cream Pie

Tuesday, May 3, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Make this recipe for your friends who love chocolate!

Ingredients

Dough for single-crust pie
1-1/4 cups sugar

1/4 cup cornstarch
1/4 teaspoon salt
3 cups whole milk
3 ounces unsweetened chocolate, chopped
4 egg yolks, lightly beaten
3 tablespoons butter
1-1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
Optional: Whipped cream and grated chocolate

Directions

-On a lightly floured surface, roll dough to a 1/8-in.-thick circle; transfer to a 9-in. pie plate. Trim crust to 1/2 in. beyond the rim of plate; flute edge. Refrigerate for 30 minutes. Preheat the oven to 425°. Line crust with a double thickness of foil. Fill with pie weights, dried beans, or uncooked rice. Bake on a lower oven rack until the edge is golden brown, 20-25 minutes. Remove foil and weights; bake until bottom is golden brown, 3-6 minutes longer. Cool on a wire rack.

-In a large saucepan, combine sugar, cornstarch, and salt. Stir in milk and chocolate. Cook and stir over medium-high heat until thickened and bubbly. Reduce heat; cook and stir 2 minutes longer. Remove from the heat.

-Stir a small amount of hot filling into egg yolks; return all to the pan, stirring constantly. Bring to a gentle boil; cook and stir 2 minutes longer. Remove from the heat.

-Gently stir in butter and vanilla until butter is melted. Spoon into crust. Cool on a wire rack. Cover and chill for at least 3 hours. If desired, serve with whipped cream and grated chocolate.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


