Clarion Forest VNA RN Cheryl Scott Passes Away at Age 59

Cheryl A. (Brady) Scott, age 59, of Tionesta, PA, passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

She was born October 18, 1962 in Titusville, PA, daughter of Lois M. (Heighley) Brady of Tionesta, and the late Quay Y. Brady.

Cheryl graduated from West Forest High School with the class of 1980 and went on to receive her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Clarion University. On March 10, 1984 in Venus, PA, she married Jonathan P. Scott, who survives. Cheryl worked as a registered nurse at Clarion Forest VNA for over 30 years. She was a leader of the Wild Hogs 4-H Club and has served on the 4-H Council. She was a longtime faithful member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in Tionesta, and an active participant in the Tionesta Relay for Life. She loved being a Mimi to her grandkids and enjoyed golfing and having campfires with friends and family.

In addition to her mother and husband, she is survived by three daughters: Shauna M. Preskar and her husband Michael of Baden, PA; Kara E. Donato and her husband Dustin of Tionesta; and Emily M. Scott, also of Tionesta. Three grandchildren: Brandt Preskar, Dawson Donato, and Ella Donato. A grandson on the way, Cohen Donato. Two brothers: William Brady and his wife Linda of Grove City, PA and Martin Brady of Neilltown, PA. Her sister, Dawn Millin and her husband Eric of Tionesta. Several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother, Brian Brady, in infancy.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Please watch this page for updated arrangements in the next day or two. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta. Memorial contributions may be made to Clarion Forest VNA, Inc., 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214 or to Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 2048 German Hill Road, Tionesta, PA 16353. Messages of sympathy may be left at www.wimerfuneralhome.com.

