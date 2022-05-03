David J. Anderson 71 of Mechanicsburg, PA, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022.

He was born July 2, 1950 in Oil City, PA the son of Robert and Shirlie Anderson.

Surviving is his wife Rebecca Anderson (Becky), children Amanda and Jake Rodenhaber, James and Jessica Anderson, grandchildren Emily and Roberts Jr. His sister Linda Fischer (Oil City), brother Robert Anderson Jr.(Meadville). Several nieces and nephews.

David was an avid collector of trains and he loved to work on projects around his home.

David was retired from the U. S. Navy as and Electronics Engineer, and Manager of Military Sealift Command, Washington D. C./ Norfolk VA.

David worked on many projects for the Navy, teaching electronics to navy personnel, Nuclear Sub Design, Spa Wars, and provisioning for the Navy Ships.

He completed 32 years of service.

He was preceded in death by his Parents and sister Barbara Kunselman (Beaver).

A celebration of life will be at a later date in Oil City, PA.

Arrangement have been made by Sullivan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Enola PA.

