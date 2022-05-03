Debra Ellen Wenner, 62, of Clarion, formerly of Oil City, passed away on April 26, 2022.

Born on August 23, 1959, she was the daughter of Jay and Elizabeth Wenner, who both preceded her in death.

An All-American Majorette, Deb graduated from Venango Christian in 1977.

She enjoyed working at places where she could help others, as she was very much a people person.

One of her favorite jobs was a position she held at Dubois Business College.

She also worked at Wanango Country Club for many years.

Deb enjoyed doing arts and crafts of all kinds, and was very artistic.

An animal lover, she had many beloved pets over the years.

Deb is survived by her son, Jason Mason, and Grandchildren Jason Mason Jr, and Amialee Graham, all three of whom she loved very much.

Also surviving are two brothers; Robert J Wenner of Oil City, and Jeffrey Wenner and his wife Brenda of Oil City.

As well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

There will be no visitation or service at this time.

Interment will be in the Rockland Cemetery, Venango County, PA on Monday May 2, 2022

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.