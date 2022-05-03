 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Featured Local Job: Lumber/ Yard Sales/ CDL Redi-Mix Concrete Driver

Tuesday, May 3, 2022 @ 08:05 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Heeter Lumber currently has an opening for an experienced CDL truck driver to load and deliver customer orders including redi-mix concrete at their New Bethlehem location.

Responsibilities:

  • Greeting and assisting customers
  • Load customer orders
  • Build loads for delivery and deliver to customer location
  • Load, unload, and stock: lumber, building supplies, hardware, & redi-mix concrete
  • Operate forklift & front end loader
  • Prepare customer custom cut orders
  • Clean and maintain lumber yard, hardware store, and deliver vehicles
  • Inspect vehicles for mechanical items and safety issues and perform preventative maintenance
  • Comply with truck driving rules and regulations (size, weight, route designations, parking and break periods) as well as with company policies and procedures
  • Maneuver trucks into loading or unloading positions
  • Document and log work/rest periods and miles spent driving and retain fuel receipts
  • Collect and verify delivery instructions
  • Report defects, accidents or violations

Skills:

  • Proven work experience as a truck driver
  • Extensive knowledge of applicable truck driving rules and regulations
  • No recent moving or driving violations
  • Adaptability and foresight to handle unexpected situations (traffic, weather conditions etc)
  • Valid CDL license

Job Type: Full-time

Salary:$20.00 per hour

Benefits:

  • 401(k)
  • 401(k) matching
  • Health insurance
  • Life insurance
  • Paid time off

Schedule:

  • 8 hour shift
  • Overtime
  • Weekend availability

Education:

  • High school or equivalent (Preferred)

License/Certification:

  • Commercial Driver License (Required)

Apply one of the following ways:

  • Take your resume to their New Bethlehem Store located at 402 W Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242
  • Email your resume to [email protected]
  • Visit the careers portion of their website www.heeterlumber.com and click employment application


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.