Knox Man Who Fled Police Following Attempted Traffic Stop Due in Court Today

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a Knox man who reportedly fled police in his vehicle when an attempted traffic stop was initiated is set for Tuesday morning.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 30-year-old Keith Emery Bashline is scheduled for Tuesday, May 3, at 11:00 a.m. in Clarion County Central Court.

Bashline faces the following charges:

– Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officers, Felony 3



– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)– DUI/Unsafe Driving, Misdemeanor– Disregard Traffic Lane (Single), Summary (eight counts)– Failure to Keep Right, Summary (eight counts)– Reckless Driving, Summary– Careless Driving, Summary– Duties at Stop Sign, Summary (eight counts)– Turning Movements and Required Signals, Summary (six counts)– Exceed Max Speed Limit Estb by 60 MPH, Summary– Driving at Safe Speed, Summary (five counts)– Obedience to Traffic-Control Devices, Summary (nine counts)– Driving W/O Light to Avoid Ident Arrest, Summary (two counts)– Drive Over Divider, Summary– Failure to Stop at Red Signal, Summary

He is currently free on $2,500.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint filed in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on Sunday, February 27, a Clarion-based State Police Trooper was traveling south on State Route 66, just south of Limestone Road, early Sunday morning – around 2:35 a.m. – when he observed a black 2014 Dodge Ram 2500 traveling north on Route 66 in Limestone Township, Clarion County, which had crossed over the white fog line as the vehicles passed. The trooper turned his patrol unit around and began to follow this vehicle on Kindel Road and then onto Ridge Road. The trooper observed the vehicle make a right turn onto Deer Hollow Road where the operator failed to stop at a stop sign and failed to use his turn signal. The trooper activated his overhead emergency lighting.

The operator turned off the lights of the Dodge Ram and continued on Deer Hollow Road at a high rate of speed. The operator failed to stop his vehicle, and a pursuit ensued. The trooper observed multiple lane violations, speeding violations, and failure to obey traffic control device violations, the complaint states.

The pursuit continued through Jefferson County.

A precision immobilization technique was attempted on this vehicle, and the operator failed to stop. The operator’s vehicle became disabled and came to a final rest on Exit 73 westbound off-ramp. The operator, identified as Keith Emery Bashline, was taken into custody, according to the complaint.

Bashline completed Standard Field Sobriety testing and showed positive signs of impairment and was transported to the Clarion Hospital for a blood draw, the complaint notes.

He was arraigned at 6:45 a.m. on Sunday, February 27, in front of Judge Miller.

