Larry Norman Confer, 79, of Cranberry, passed away peacefully Monday, May 2, 2022 at home with his family by his side.

Born November 24, 1942 in Bradford, he was a son of the late Norman and Grace Goodman Confer.

After graduating from Clarion High School in 1960, he enlisted in the US Army and served for three years as a lineman.

Upon his discharge from the Army, Larry began working for GTE as a lineman/splicer, eventually becoming the Vice President of Operations for Verizon in Erie.

He was married in 1991 to the former Cindy J. Meitus and she preceded him in death on June 25, 2018.

Larry enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, and golfing and was talented at woodworking and drawing.

He is well known amongst his family for his humorous notes written in greeting cards that he would give.

He loved building and restoring a 1972 Ford F-250 pull truck which he named, “Old Blue,” with his son-in-law, Sean Matteson. Larry cherished Sean and the time they spent together and called him his own son.

Surviving are five daughters, Teresa Shreffler of Oil City, Lisa Pennington of Butler, Connie Confer and her significant other Mike Oakes of Oil City, Shelly Matteson and her husband Sean of Cranberry, and Sarah Confer and her significant other Dakota Matthews of Gibsonia; 15 grandchildren, Mason Confer, Robert Sampsell III, Kyle Sampsell, Rachel Pennington, Megan Pennington, Julie Pennington, Andrew Pennington, Brett Matthews, Destiny Wagner, Brandon Melat, Austin Goheen, Kyle Matteson, Tyler Matteson, Bridget Matteson, and Max Matthews; and seven great grandchildren.

Also surviving are two sisters, Judy Creel and her husband Rod of Texas, and Karen Beary of Venus; three brothers, Bob Confer and his wife Vickie of Seneca, Gary Confer and his wife Jeannie of Venus, and Greg Confer and his wife Robin of Venus; his first wife Norma Hockman Imler; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.

There will be no visitation.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

The family suggests memorials in lieu of flowers be made to Western PA Pullin 4 A Purpose, Inc. at 7273 US 322, Cranberry, PA 16319.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

