Man Barricades Himself in House, Fires Shot at Law Enforcement During Standoff

COWANSHANNOCK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Armstrong County man is facing nearly 60 charges after barricading himself in a residence following a domestic incident and then firing a shot at law enforcement officers during a standoff.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, 33-year-old Shane Aaron Powers, of Rural Valley, was taken into custody following a standoff in which he barricaded himself in a residence with multiple firearms while threatening police and others.

According to a criminal complaint filed on Tuesday, May 2, through Magisterial District Judge Kevin Lee McCausland’s office, this incident occurred as Powers became suicidal during a domestic assault and barricaded himself in his house with a large number of firearms after the victims escaped the residence.

According to the complaint, the domestic incident originally started around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, between Shane Powers and a known female (victim). After a period of time, another known female arrived at the house to talk with the victim and observed the domestic dispute taking place. After the second female arrived, the domestic incident continued, the complaint states.

It was learned that Powers then pushed the second female, causing her to strike the back of her hand on an unknown object. Troopers observed the individual’s hand bruised and swollen, the complaint indicates.

The victims were able to escape and appeared at the PSP Kittanning barracks.

The first known victim reported that the domestic incident started over pots and pans sitting on the counter. As the verbal domestic incident continued, the second known female arrived at the house to speak with the first victim for an unrelated reason, the complaint notes.

It was learned that after the second female arrived at the residence, Powers then turned the argument toward her, pushing her, and causing an injury to her right hand. He then reportedly took a silver handgun, placed it in his mouth, and threatened to shoot himself, the complaint states.

While the two victims were at the barracks, the second female spoke to him several times on the phone. During those phone conversations, Powers made several statements regarding killing himself, but he first mentioned – “taking these cops out and then send one through my head.” It was related that he stated: “I’m not going without a fight,” according to the complaint.

In speaking with the victims, they related he had a large number of firearms in the home of all sorts, as he was an avid outdoorsman. Upon several attempts via phone to have Powers come out of the house by family and members of the Pa. State Police, it was learned that he was barricaded inside his residence. PSP Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) was activated, and a perimeter was held around the residence, the complaint notes.

Upon SERT surrounding the house, they attempted to make contact by utilizing the PA System of PSP Bearcat Vehicle while also attempting to contact him via phone. Periodically, as SERT was attempting to hail Powers out of the house, he was observed looking out of his bedroom window, which was an upstairs window on the far right as you are looking at the house, the complaint states.

Continuing to hail Powers out, he was observed at the garage man door on the street side of the residence, where he eventually came out and was observed yelling at PSP SERT members and then retreated inside the residence shutting the door behind himself, the complaint indicates.

After Powers retreated inside the residence, he was observed at the upstairs bedroom window again and a shot was fired toward the PSP Bear Cat Vehicle from that window, the complaint notes.

Following Powers’ apprehension, a search warrant was executed on the residence.

Multiple firearms were located at the upstairs bedroom window along with one spent casing of a .17 caliber rifle within 3-5 feet of the firearm. Ammunition for the .17 caliber rifle was also located in the bedroom on a dresser, the complaint states.

In the downstairs portion of the house, a Colt 1911 .45 caliber handgun was found on an entertainment table with a round chambered and the hammer back. There was a gun safe located off the kitchen, which was open with a multitude of firearms and ammunition within. A .22 caliber pistol was located in the garage next to the man door on top of a refrigerator, the complaint indicates.

Powers was arraigned at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, May 2, in front of Judge McCausland on the following charges:

– Assault of Law Enforcement Officer, Felony 1 (8 counts)

– Criminal Attempt – Manslaughter of a Law Enforcement Officer in the Second Degree, Felony 2 (8 counts)

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause or causes SBI to designated individuals, Felony 1 (8 counts)

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause or causes SBI to designated individuals, Felony 2 (16 counts)

– Criminal Attempt – Criminal Homicide, Felony 1 (8 counts)

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (9 counts)

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $1,000,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Armstrong County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is set for 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, with Judge McCausland presiding.

