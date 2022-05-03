Knox Man Behind Bars for Allegedly Assaulting Woman, Beating Juvenile During Domestic Dispute

KNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Knox man is in jail after reportedly assaulting a woman and beating a juvenile during a domestic dispute at a Knox Borough residence on Sunday morning.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 45-year-old Eric Pheiff in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office on Sunday, May 1.

According to a criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to a residence in Knox Borough, Clarion County, on Sunday, May 1, around 9:30 a.m., for a report of an assault.

Upon arrival, police spoke with the victim who stated that she and Eric Pheiff were arguing, and Pheiff grabbed her hair and was “throwing her around,” the complaint states.

During the argument, a known juvenile victim stepped in to stop Pheiff, and Pheiff subsequently punched the juvenile in the face several times. Pheiff gave the juvenile a black eye. Black and blue marks were also observed on the juvenile’s face, the complaint indicates.

Pheiff was arraigned at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, in front of Judge Heeter on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary (two counts)

Unable to post $5,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is set for 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31, in Clarion County Central Court.

