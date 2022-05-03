 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Knox Man Behind Bars for Allegedly Assaulting Woman, Beating Juvenile During Domestic Dispute

Tuesday, May 3, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police - new 3-28-22KNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Knox man is in jail after reportedly assaulting a woman and beating a juvenile during a domestic dispute at a Knox Borough residence on Sunday morning.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 45-year-old Eric Pheiff in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office on Sunday, May 1.

According to a criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to a residence in Knox Borough, Clarion County, on Sunday, May 1, around 9:30 a.m., for a report of an assault.

Upon arrival, police spoke with the victim who stated that she and Eric Pheiff were arguing, and Pheiff grabbed her hair and was “throwing her around,” the complaint states.

During the argument, a known juvenile victim stepped in to stop Pheiff, and Pheiff subsequently punched the juvenile in the face several times. Pheiff gave the juvenile a black eye. Black and blue marks were also observed on the juvenile’s face, the complaint indicates.

Pheiff was arraigned at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, in front of Judge Heeter on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2
– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary (two counts)

Unable to post $5,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is set for 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31, in Clarion County Central Court.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.