New Owners of New Bethlehem Burial Service Expand Business

DISTANT, Pa. (EYT) – Nearly five months after New Bethlehem Burial Service reopened, the new owners have reconnected with old businesses and established themselves in the New Bethlehem area.

(PICTURED ABOVE: Tom Sellers and Troy Smith of Allegheny Burial Service at a graveside.)

Now called Allegheny Concrete Products, which includes Allegheny Burial Service, the longtime New Bethlehem business is thriving.

“We do more than burial services,” co-owner Troy Smith said. “Lately, we have been called for other concrete products, and that’s starting to take off. People know that we’re here now.”

While Allegheny Concrete Products does burial services, they also produce various concrete structures used in building and décor. They create vaults for burials, sidewalk pavers, septic tanks, concrete stairs, and more. Those products are keeping Smith and his partner, Tom Sellers, so busy that they were able to hire on one of the former New Bethlehem Burial Service employees.

“We now have some wait times for those products,” Smith said. “When New Bethlehem went out of business, they sold all their stock off. When we get orders for 2×2 sidewalk pavers, there are only so many molds in the shop! The septic tank orders are coming in now, and we only have one mold, and they’re 1,000-gallon tanks! So, we’re getting them pumped out as fast as we can.”

Then, of course, the burial services keep the partners busy.

“We took over the first of the year and really didn’t get it rolling for a couple of months,” Smith said. “We started contacting funeral homes in the area about our business and handing out price sheets at about the end of February.”

Smith and Sellers are aware of their own limitations, focusing on the New Bethlehem area instead of reaching out to funeral homes hours and hours away. Now, the business is picking up steam.

“The thing about burial businesses,” Smith said, “is that funeral homes get a relationship with certain burial places. When they shut the burial service in August, the funeral directors had to scramble to find replacements. It’s been a process to start those relationships. The funeral homes found other businesses. It’s an unusual product that you only sell to a certain clientele.”

Those relationships are part of the service at Allegheny Concrete Products. Sellers worked as a funeral director in Oklahoma before moving back to Pennsylvania, and he said that their approach is to treat everyone around them like family.

“We want to build relationships with people,” Sellers said. “We want to be reliable. Whatever they need, we want to produce for them. The people we’re serving are our neighbors.”

Smith explained that funeral homes have various burial services they use. While one might be their primary, they need others to pick up extra funerals. Businesses like Allegheny Concrete Products do not handle the bodies, but they prepare the ground, sink in the vault, seal it, and cover it over. Even then, many cemeteries have their own diggers, so Smith and Sellers simply put the vault in and seal it up.

A burial vault is made of either concrete or steel. When New Bethlehem Burial Service started in 1929, they had wood vaults. Cemeteries dictate what has to go into the ground, and Smith said that most of the time, a concrete liner is required for protection of the casket and body. Like caskets, the grieving family has many choices for vaults, including ones with a polyurethane liner and even a triple-lined vault that has concrete, steel, and precious metals. While Smith and Sellers primarily work in concrete, they can accommodate the funeral directors.

“We can put in steel ones for funeral directors who want them,” Smith said. “There’s no law saying you have to be buried in anything. You could be buried in a blanket if the cemetery allows it. The vault we sell the most of is a concrete vault with a plastic liner. It seals up tight, no water can get in. Once your loved one is in that environment, they’re pretty well protected.”

Smith and Sellers are high school friends, and they believe they are perfectly suited for this job. Smith owns Evergreen Lawn and Landscaping, and Sellers had been a funeral director and healthcare worker.

“We just kind of fell into this,” Smith said. “It’s one of those things that I’ve done something for 28 years, and I got frustrated with the economy, so I cut that in half, and that allows me to do this a little more.”

“I decided I needed a change and wanted to work for myself,” Sellers added. “This business became available, allowing us to help our community. We have to care for the families and understand grief. It’s a difficult job, and it’s something I have experience with.”

With landscaping and funeral experience, the two men said that the opportunity “fell into our laps,” and it was an easy decision to take over as New Bethlehem Burial Service closed its doors after nearly a century in business.

“It’s either the right timing or divine intervention,” Smith said. “I was getting a septic tank delivered by the former owner, and I found out that they were going out of business. We didn’t know it was for sale, but we went to take a look at the business. We went home and thought about it, and we made them an offer because we thought we’d be suited for it.”

The previous owners of New Bethlehem Burial Service have mentored Smith and Sellers through the process, and both new partners say they are grateful for the guidance.

And now, the business continues to grow.

“It’s been going well,” Sellers said. “When we got started, we forecasted growth for the loan, and we’re already starting to exceed that. Some businesses were happy we were back operating, and others are happy with where they are.”

As the growth continues, both Smith and Sellers hope they can bring on more of the former New Bethlehem employees.

“The real thing that will help the community is bringing some of the guys back,” Sellers said. “Once you lose a manufacturing base, you might not get it back, so whatever we can get back will help New Bethlehem and the surrounding counties.”

Allegheny Concrete Products is currently building a website; however, the company has a Facebook page.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.