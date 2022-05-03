Rick’s Racing Roundup: Lernerville Track Champ Colton Flinner Dominates Port Royal Speedway

Tony Stewart’s All-Star Circuit of Champions spent Friday and Saturday night in western Pennsylvania and fans were not disappointed.

On Friday, forty-four sprint cars made up one of the deepest and most competitive fields assembled at the Sarver oval in decades. The field was so competitive only four local racers managed to the starting field in the main event.

(PICTURED ABOVE: Lernerville track champ Colton Flinner has dominated Port Royal Speedway this season with four wins already. Photo by Rick Rarer.)





For the first time in 2022, and for the second time in his career, “Hunter Percent” Hunter Schuerenberg visited victory lane with the All-Star Circuit of Champions. The Indiana driver edged defending champion Tyler Courtney and two-time champ Greg Wilson for the win worth six thousand dollars.

Lernerville track champ AJ Flick was the highest finishing local car coming home 11th at the checkers. Tyler Dietz was the winner of the pro stock feature and Garrett Krummert closed out the action by winning the RUSH modified feature. Regular Fab 4 racing returns to Lernerville this Friday with a scheduled start time of 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday the All-Stars headed west to Sharon Speedway where another strong field of forty-plus sprint cars filled the pits for the Buckeye Cup. George Hobaugh of Chicora was having a career night, winning his heat race and then dominating the All-Star dash. Hobaugh continued his impressive night dominating the feature until the final laps when Brent Marks would get by to take the lead.

Marks looked to be on his way to his second All-Star win of the season until the final turn, when Cap Henry would appear from nowhere and slip under Marks for the lead and his first win of the season to a stunned crowd. A disappointed Marks would finish second while Hobaugh’s great performance would end with a fifth-place finish as the highest finishing local driver.

Jeremy Double would win the econo mod feature to close out the evening action. Sharon Speedway will be back in action this Saturday night with a “Super Series” event featuring the 410 Sprint along with the Pro Stocks, RUSH Sportsman Modifieds, and the Econo Mods.

Wet weather continues to wreak havoc at Tri-City Raceway in Franklin as they were forced to cancel their season opener this past Sunday. The Venango county oval will hope for dryer weather and will now plan to open the season on Sunday, May 22nd, with 410 sprint cars and 358 modifieds.

Mercer Raceway has also battled wet weather and was forced to cancel Saturday practice due to track conditions. The track also announced that the big three-day 305 sprint car nationals scheduled for this weekend has been postponed. Mercer will now plan on a May 11th open practice to get the new surface worked in.

Knox Raceway (formally Sportsman’s Speedway) continues to work towards their opening date. Things are scheduled to get underway on Saturday, May 14th, with the Controlled Chaos Demo Derby presented by Hard Core Derby Promotions. This huge event will carry a purse over 20,000 dollars! You can find more info from Knox Raceway at https://knoxracewaypa.com/

Another new racing facility in the area will open its gates soon when Lockhart Raceway kicks off its inaugural racing season. Located in Seneca just off of Horsecreek Road, the Raceway is a state-of-the-art high banked 1/8 Kart track that will see action on Thursday and Saturday nights this summer. Opening night is slated for Saturday, June 4th. Watch for more info on Lockhart Speedway here in the upcoming weeks.

Local late model racer Colton Flinner continued his impressive season at Port Royal Speedway this past Saturday where he scored his fourth win of the season. Flinner is also the current point leader at the Speed Palace.

