Ronald L. Boozer passed away on May 1, 2022, at the age of 60 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Born on January 1, 1962, in Brookville, he was the son of the late Charles A. and Violet P. (Nolf) Boozer.

Ron was a loving husband to Melanie (Wright) Boozer for 42 years.

The father of Matt (Sarah) Boozer, Mindy (Ben) Rizzo and Macie Boozer (Nate Vasbinder).

His legacy will also live on through his six granddaughters, Paiton and Ella Rizzo, Kaylee and Kynlee Boozer, and Maura and Arley Vasbinder.

He also had an endearing relationship with their four Golden Retrievers, Ariat, Reese, Riley, and Nala.

Ron graduated from Redbank Valley High School, class of 1979.

Following graduation, he worked for Toy Drilling.

He then became an entrepreneur, owning Boozers Carpet and Linoleum, and Colonial Flooring.

Until becoming sick he was employed by The Floor Layers Local #251.

When not working, he enjoyed hunting, farming, and carpentry work.

He also was an avid animal lover.

Ron is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, four brothers, Kenny (Melissa) Boozer, Rick Boozer, Kevin Boozer, Jeff (Debra) Boozer, a brother-in-law, Jeff (Kathy) Wright, and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, from 4 to 8 at the Oakland Church of God in Distant.

The funeral service will be on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 11:00 am at the church with Pastor Jimmy Swogger officiating.

Interment will follow at the Leatherwood Cemetery, Porter Township, Clarion County.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kessa’s Blessings at PO Box 15, Rimersburg, Pa. 16248.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at alcornfuneralhome.com.

