SPONSORED: Check Out These Manufacturing Plant Opportunities at Webco

Tuesday, May 3, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

webco-now-hiring-officeRENO, Pa. – Webco Industries currently has openings for Material Handler, Crane Operator, Furnace Outlet/Inlet Operator, Auto Saw Operator, Packer, Pointer Operator, and much much more!

Salary Range: $15.50 to $21.00 per hour, $1.20 per hour night shift differential.

Responsibilities include the operation of a variety of machines to process and ensure quality tubing.
 

At Webco they:

Empower Their People with…

  • Opportunities for growth
  • Promotion from within
  • 401(K) Matching
  • Paid Holidays & Vacation

 
Focus and Build on Strengths…  

  • Education Reimbursement
  • Training Opportunities
  • Webco U. Courses
  • Career Path Plans

 
Protect First Things Now…

  • Health & Wellness Programs
  • Health Insurance
  • Disability & Life Insurance
  • EAP
  • Work Life Balance

 
Create and Capture Value…

  • Attendance Bonuses
  • Safety Bonuses
  • Referral Bonuses
  • Longevity Pay
  • Profit Sharing
  • Retirement Planning

 
Expect the Best…

  • Motivated
  • Punctual
  • Coachable
  • Dependable
  • Safety Driven
  • 100% Engaged

Dominate Niche Markets…
Through their core values of TRUST and TEAMWORK Webco is North America’s foremost provider of innovative tubing solutions. 

Apply NOW to join their family!
 


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
