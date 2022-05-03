 

SPONSORED: Heeter Lumber’s Bargain Outlet in Knox Now Open

Tuesday, May 3, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Screenshot at May 03 00-42-15Heeter Lumber’s Bargain Outlet has a large variety of both new and used building materials and related merchandise for sale at a fraction of the retail price.

Screenshot at May 03 00-42-24

The Outlet’s inventory of overstocks, close-outs, discontinued items, special order returns, display items, damaged or slightly used products, and samples, come from all 4 of our stores.

Screenshot at May 03 00-42-33

With new merchandise arriving weekly, stock changes all the time, so visit The Bargain Outlet often to find the best deals on quality, brand name doors, windows and siding, as well as a huge amount of hardware.

Screenshot at May 03 00-42-41

The Bargain Outlet is located at 200 High Point Road, Knox, PA 16232.

For questions or more information, call 814-992-2211.

Hours:
Friday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Saturday 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Screenshot at May 03 00-42-49


