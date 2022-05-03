SPONSORED: Heeter Lumber’s Bargain Outlet in Knox Now Open
Tuesday, May 3, 2022 @ 12:05 AM
Heeter Lumber’s Bargain Outlet has a large variety of both new and used building materials and related merchandise for sale at a fraction of the retail price.
The Outlet’s inventory of overstocks, close-outs, discontinued items, special order returns, display items, damaged or slightly used products, and samples, come from all 4 of our stores.
With new merchandise arriving weekly, stock changes all the time, so visit The Bargain Outlet often to find the best deals on quality, brand name doors, windows and siding, as well as a huge amount of hardware.
The Bargain Outlet is located at 200 High Point Road, Knox, PA 16232.
For questions or more information, call 814-992-2211.
Hours:
Friday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Saturday 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
