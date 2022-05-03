Local Students Participate in Project Sticker Shock
During the months of April and May, many high school students are getting ready for prom and graduation.
(Pictured: Kami Courson, Anastasia Cottrill, Natalie Bowser, Officer Sommers, PSP BLCE)
This is also a risky time of year when teenagers may take part in underage drinking. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) statistics, approximately 1,000 children under the age of 21 die each year in preventable tragedies while celebrating their high school events. Therefore, efforts to prevent underage drinking, particularly at prom time, is critical.
On Tuesday, April 26, students from Keystone High School, Clarion County Youth Council, participated in the Project Sticker Shock campaign at University Korner in Knox. Project Sticker Shock is designed to limit youth under 21 accessing alcohol. Students place stickers on cases of alcohol which is intended to reach adults who might purchase alcohol legally and then provide it to minors, knowingly or unknowingly. The stickers warn about the penalties for furnishing alcohol to minors. We encourage adults to lock up any alcohol that might be in your home if you have teens and/or their friends over.
Project Sticker Shock is sponsored by Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission and Clarion Drug Free Coalition. The Commission would like to acknowledge and thank the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement and University Korner for their cooperation in helping to prevent underage drinking.
