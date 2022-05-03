 

Charges Pending After St. Petersburg Man Crashes into Tree, Flees Scene

Tuesday, May 3, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

police-carSUGARCREEK, Pa. (EYT) – State Police say charges are pending against a St. Petersburg man who allegedly fled the scene of a crash in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County.

According to Franklin-based State Police, on April 30 around 5:41 a.m., a 2011 Ford Fusion driven by 38-year-old Glenn J. Jubek, of St. Petersburg, was traveling east on Big Bend Road. Jubek failed to negotiate a 90-degree turn and traveled off the left side of the roadway.

After exiting the roadway, Jubek’s vehicle struck a traffic sign and continued over a very steep hillside where it struck a tree before coming to a final rest approximately 30-feet down the hill.

Jubek suffered injuries of an unknown severity.

Police say hit-and-run related charges and other offenses are pending.

Emlenton Volunteer Fire Department, Emlenton Area Ambulance Service, and Tom Hovis Towing assisted on scene.


