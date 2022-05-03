Victor Allen Wonderling, 87, of Franklin passed away at 5:52 A.M. Thursday, April 28, 2022 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

He was born December 6th, 1934 to Dorse Arthur Wonderling and Pearl Rupert Wonderling in the Laneville section of Freeport.

Vic graduated from Freeport high school with the class of 1952.

After high school, he served three years in the United States Army, spending over two years in northern Germany in an Intelligence Unit monitoring Russian radio transmissions.

After an honorable discharge from the army, he used the G.I. bill to train as a ticket agent for American Airlines for whom he worked until retirement.

After his retirement, he moved to Franklin, where he lived until his passing.

Vic lived with diabetes for much of his adult life along with many other health issues and eventually passed away from Covid-19.

Vic played baseball and softball in his younger days and was more than adequate as a second baseman.

He was friendly and gregarious and well-liked by those who knew him.

He is survived by his only sister Gladys Merriam Williams residing in Concordia Lutheran Ministries, Sarver and one brother, Donald James (Lynn) of Sarver.

He is predeceased by his parents and seven brothers: Bill, Jerry, Harry, Eugene, Merle, Lloyd and Floyd.

There will be no visitation or services.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

