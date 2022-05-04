A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of showers, mainly before 10am. Cloudy, with a high near 62. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 44. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Light northeast wind.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Showers, mainly after 8am. High near 60. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 11pm, then showers between 11pm and 2am, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday – Showers. High near 58. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night – Showers likely before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 76.

