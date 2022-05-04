 

Anthony John Oleksak, “Tony”

Wednesday, May 4, 2022 @ 08:05 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-ZLLF5wlkst4QNBoAnthony John Oleksak, “Tony” died in the care of Hospice of Warren County, at Warren General Hospital, Warren, PA., on Tuesday morning, May 3, 2022.

He was born to the late Anthony and Caroline Marchut Oleksak in Oil City, PA., on June 6, 1931.

Tony attended Assumption Catholic School in Oil City, PA.

and was a graduate from Alliance College in Cambridge Springs, PA., with a degree in engineering.

After college, he was employed for nearly 40 years in Warren, PA., at G.T.E. Sylvania (Osram) as an engineer.

He was passionate about his work and always paid close attention to perfection.

Tony was also known as “Gunnar”.

He was an avid baseball player, where he played at Forbes Field and was also a basketball player.

He was a lifelong member of P.N.A. in Oil City, PA.

He was a member of St. Joseph R.C. Church, Warren, PA.

Tony loved to polka, listen to his polish music.

He was very proud of his heritage.

Tony was the rock of his entire family.

He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Tony married Rose Jeannine McGraw at St. Joseph R.C. Church in Oil City, PA., on October 22, 1955. Together they raised two daughters, Ann Vizza (Louie) and Margaret Lodowski, also surviving are his grandchildren, Mollie VanOrd (Adam), Peter Vizza, Ricky Lodowski, Great Grandchildren, Gunnar, and Juliana Rose VanOrd, all of Warren, PA., sisters, Jean Taydus and Joan Serafin of Oil City, PA., sister-in-laws, Loleta Oleksak of Albuquerque, N.M, and Carol Rudisille of Lancaster, OH., several nieces, nephews, and their families.

Tony was preceded in death by his wife, Jeannine, who died September 10, 2012, son-in-law, Rick Lodowski on July 13, 2013, brothers, Martin, John and Frank, sisters, Agnes Stewart, and Cecelia Gorbacz.

Family and friends will be received at St. Joseph R.C. Church, 600 Pennsylvania Avenue West, Warren, PA., on Friday, May 6, 2022, from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. with Fr. Richard Tomasone, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be in St. Joseph R.C. Cemetery, Warren, PA.

Those wishing to submit e-mail condolences may do so by visiting www.lewisfuneralhomeinc.com.

The Donald E. Lewis Funeral Home, Inc. Warren, PA has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.


