Betty L. Wygant, age 94, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Brevillier Village in Erie.

Born in West Hickory, PA, on February 9, 1928, she was the oldest of 8 children to the late Emerson R. and Edith M. Kagle Copeland.

She was a Titusville High School graduate.

Mrs. Wygant was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Oil City.

On July 5, 1948, she married Rea E. Wygant, who preceded her in death on April 13, 2013. They shared 64 years of marriage together.

Family was always the center of Betty’s life.

She loved going to many family reunions, most recently at Oil Creek State Park, and family get-togethers.

Betty also enjoyed playing golf with her husband.

She enjoyed playing cards with her friends in the local card club.

She loved going to craft shows.

Betty loved and lived by the Serenity Prayer, so much so that she cross-stitched a beautiful wall hanging with the prayer.

She had many other skills, including refinishing wood furniture and woodwork, and sewing and repairing clothes and various projects.

She also collected mice, and had many mice made of all kinds of materials.

Betty was known for her smile, her sense of humor, and her friendly nature.

She lit up the room when she walked in.

She was also a strong woman, serving as a role model for her four daughters.

She is survived by four daughters, Linda Welch of Erie, Rhea Duncan and husband Floyd of Greensboro, NC, Cindy Williams and husband Steve of Harborcreek, PA, and Janet Thorsen and husband Mike of Rotonda West, FL; eight grandchildren, Sean Titus, Holly Titus and her husband Ed Gerlach, B.J. Fosdick and his wife Nicole, Kristy Porter, Aaron Williams, Wesley Williams and his wife Marlena, Abner and Alex Miller; and eight great-grandchildren, Gabe, Manny, and Lili Fosdick, Brayden and Hailey Porter, Chase Williams, Raegan and Connor Beam.

Also surviving are her siblings; Ron Copeland of Titusville, Glenna Bartlett of Erie, Donna Conn of Townville, Kenneth Copeland and wife Loretta of Centerville, Peggy Fuller and husband John of North Jackson, OH, and Nancy Minch and Ken Hartley of Ocala, FL. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to Betty’s parents and her husband, Rea Wygant, she is preceded in death by a sister; Shirley Wolfe and her husband Russell ‘Pat’ Wolfe, a sister-in-law; Norma Copeland, three brothers-in-law; Milton Bartlett, Ronald Conn, and Harry Minch; and a niece, Emily Bartlett.

Visitation will be at the Morrison Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm with funeral services following at 1:30 pm with the Rev. Thomas R. Carr, pastor of Trinity United Methodist Church, officiating.

Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Garden.

Memorials are suggested in Betty’s name to the charity of one’s choice.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

