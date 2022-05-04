Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Raspberry Vinaigrette

Create the ultimate salad dressing with just a few simple ingredients!

Ingredients

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1/4 cup Raspberry Vinegar



4 teaspoons sugar2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a jar with a tight-fitting lid; shake well. Store in the refrigerator. Just before serving, shake the dressing again.

