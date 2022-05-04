Former Local Standout Geer Joins Clarion U. Wrestling Staff

CLARION, Pa. – Franklin native and former PIAA state champion wrestler Dakota Geer will join the Golden Eagle program as a volunteer assistant coach.

Clarion University head wrestling coach Keith Ferraro made the announcement on Tuesday.

Geer recently finished his own collegiate wrestling career earlier this year, having spent the last four seasons at Oklahoma State.

“Coach Geer brings a history of success on the mat and comes from a program that expects greatness,” Ferraro said. “This addition will be a huge benefit to our upper weights in the practice room, and I am excited to see his impact on the team. I would also like to thank Friends of Clarion Wrestling (FOCW) and our passionate group of alumni and fans. Without them, it would not be possible to bring coaches like this to Clarion.”

Geer finished his career with a record of 123-38, including 31 major decisions, 25 technical falls and 11 wins by fall. Twenty of those tech falls came as a member of Oklahoma State’s program from 2018-22, placing him sixth all-time in program history in that category. His best national finish came in 2021, when he went 21-5 on the season and led the Cowboys in bonus-point victories with seven tech falls and seven major decisions. Geer rattled four consecutive wins in the 184-pound wrestlebacks – including a pair of wins over top-10 opponents – to clinch fifth place in the bracket. Geer placed seventh at the 2019 Division I Championships, beating third-seeded Zach Zavatsky of Virginia Tech in the seventh-place bout, and earned NWCA All-American honors in 2020 after that year’s tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

His collegiate career began at former Eastern Wrestling League (EWL) rival Edinboro in 2016-17, where Geer was named the EWL Freshman of the Year, and also to the 2017 Amateur Wrestling News All-Rookie Team and TheOpenMat.com’s All-Freshman team. He was the EWL champion at 184, clinching his first trip to the NCAA Championships.

Geer was a three-time PIAA placewinner for head coach Kevin Hesson at Franklin Area, where he finished his career with a 145-13 record, one state title, and two third-place finishes. He became Franklin’s second PIAA champion as a junior, and won FloWrestling’s “Who’s No. 1?” Tournament that same year.

Geer is a 2016 graduate of Franklin Junior-Senior High School.

