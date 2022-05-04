 

Freda Maxine Knapp

Wednesday, May 4, 2022 @ 06:05 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-V4T5LPtHzn7Freda Maxine Knapp, 90, of Macadam Rd. Mayport, PA passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, May 1, 2022.

Maxine was born on Sunday, December 6, 1931 in Summerville, PA, the daughter of the late Levi C. Knapp Sr. and Erma Hazel Hice Knapp, both preceding her in passing.

She worked for many years for the ROLO Co. in Punxsutawney, PA and was a member of the Evangelical United Methodist Church in Brookville, PA for over 50 years, serving as a church greeter and always willing to help with the children’s bible school.

Maxine is survived by her sister – Frances Jane Knapp of Mayport, 2 nieces – Rosalyn Love of Orlando, FLA and Carol Johnson (husband Ken) of Hazen, PA, 2 nephews – Tim Knapp of Reynoldsville, PA, and Kevin Knapp of FLA along with numerous great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers – Levi C. Knapp Jr., Willis Knapp, and Alvie R. Knapp, 1 sister – Hazel Knapp, and a nephew – Lloyd Knapp.

The family will welcome friends from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM on Friday, May 6, 2022 at the Peterson Funeral Home, 153 Jefferson St. Brookville, PA and in celebration of Maxine’s life a service will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at the Evangelical United Methodist Church in Brookville, PA with the Rev. Chuck Jack presiding and internment will take place in the St. John’s Cemetery (Windy Hill), Rose Twp., Jefferson Co., PA

In loving memory of Maxine, the family wishes any memorial donations may be made to the Evangelical United Methodist Church, 30 South White St. Brookville, PA 15825, or to the Donor’s Choice.

Arrangements are under the care of the Peterson Funeral Home in Brookville, PA.


