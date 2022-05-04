Frederick Armstrong McComb III, 72 of Sandy Lake Twp, Stoneboro, passed away on April 30, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Fred was born in Grove City on November 14, 1949 to the late Frederick Armstrong McComb, Jr, and Frances Berrisford.

He was a graduate of Lakeview High School and attended Edinboro University.

He retired after 35 years as an RSW at Polk Center and enjoyed working for McComb Oil.

He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, four-wheeling, and carving his name on trees wherever he went.

He enjoyed watching TV and movies and listening to music.

Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his beloved family, especially his children and grandchildren.

Fred was a member of Stoneboro Presbyterian Church.

Fred married his beloved wife, Victoria Lee Nugent on August 18, 1972, she survives at home.

He is further survived by his daughters; Carrie McComb of Stoneboro, Cristen McComb Burns (Jason) of Sandy Lake, and Livia McComb (Jonathon Cain) of Pittsburgh, grandchildren; Brayden Fusco, Delaney Fusco, Finley Burns, and Arlo Burns, brother; Richard B. McComb (Debra) of Stoneboro, sister; Paula McComb of Stoneboro, longtime friend Joseph Drake (Roseann), as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his mother and father-in-law James & Ethel Nugent, and an infant brother.

Special thank you to Rebecca Buckham for her gift of 7 more years of life.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rose And Black Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. Stoneboro & Sandy Lake.

A private memorial service will take place with the Rev. Kenneth Schulz Officiating.

Memorials in Fred’s name may be sent to the Shriners Children’s Hospital, 1645 W. 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505, www.shrinerschildrens.org.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.RoseAndBlackFH.com.

