Karen Lee Shepard (née Kitner), 65, of Seneca, passed away unexpectedly on the morning of May 2, 2022 in her home.

Karen is survived by her husband Frank Shepard; her three children, Emily Shepard, Carl Shepard, and Ali Shepard; and her siblings, Jeanie Kirkpatrick, Karla Kitner, David Kitner and Millie Michael.

She is predeceased by her parents Harold Kitner and Nancy Kitner (née Wall)

Karen was born on September 17, 1956 to Harold and Nancy Kitner in Miami Florida.

After she graduated from Norland High School in Miami Florida she furthered her education at Florida Bible College.

Karen met her future husband Frank Shepard in 1976, while attending a dance in Jamestown. She married him on November 3rd, 1979 and spent 43 wonderful years with him.

She was a preschool teacher at Good Hope Lutheran Church from 1994 – 2009.

After retirement she was a caterer at Classy Catering from 2016 – 2019.

Karen Shepard enjoyed nature a great deal, spending many days gardening, bird watching, and feeding deer at her home in Seneca, as well as camping with her family.

Driven by a lifelong love of space, she helped found the Venango County Astronomy Club, which is the precursor to the currently existing Oil Region Astronomy Society.

She was a devout Catholic, and her faith led her to volunteer regularly at the Saint Elizabeth Center in Oil City and served as a Eucharistic Minister for many years.

Coming into the church later in life, she also spent many years helping others enter by assisting with the RCIA program for new converts at Saint Stephen’s Church.

She was a loving mother and a bedrock of her family who brightened every life she touched.

She will be deeply missed by her community, her church, and all who knew her.

Visitation will be held at the Morrison Funeral Home on Thursday, May 5, 2022 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, May 6, 2022 at 11 am at St. Stephen Church with the Rev. Matthew Ruyechan presiding.

Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

