Mary Kay Powley, 89, a long-time resident of Franklin, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at The Caring Place.

Born in Westmoreland County, Mary moved to Franklin more than 45 years ago.

Shortly after her arrival in Franklin, she went to work at the former Keas luncheonette at Ninth and Liberty Streets.

There Mary met her good friend, Pauline Kinselman.

Many will recall the sight of Mary walking all over town and to local festivals.

She was very outgoing and sociable.

If Mary could catch the attention of any random passerby, they were probably in for a long conversation.

Even when surgery necessitated the aid of a walker, Mary could still be seen making her way downtown and to her beloved Subway.

If there was one word to describe Mary, people would agree that it was “feisty”.

Mary was a lover of knick-knacks, plants, crafts and puzzles.

A faithful member of St. Patrick Church, she belonged to the Catholic Daughters of the Americas (CDofA), and sang in the church choir for a number of years.

Even when Mary’s declining health required her to be in a skilled nursing facility, she still retained her spunk.

A special thank you goes out to The Caring Place and AseraCare Hospice for the wonderful care given to Mary.

Friends are invited to her Mass of Christian Burial, Thursday at 11 AM in St. Patrick Church, 949 Liberty Street, Franklin with Father Kyle Seyler, officiating.

Private burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made in Mary’s name to either: St. Patrick Church; or the charity of one’s choice.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave your note of condolence.

