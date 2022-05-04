 

Rossetti Receives School Nurse Excellence Award

Wednesday, May 4, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

IMG_0774aMARIENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – An East Forest School Nurse was recently chosen as the recipient of the School Nurse Excellence Award for the Northwest Region of Pennsylvania.

(PHOTO: Forest Area Superintendent Amanda Hetrick (on left) presents Shenessa Rossetti with the School Nurse Excellence Award.)

The award was presented to Rossetti during April’s monthly Forest Area School Board meeting.

She was nominated by her peers for her outstanding service to the students and staff of East Forest.

The award, presented by the National Association of School Nurses, publicly recognizes school nurses nationwide by annually honoring a school nurse who has demonstrated excellence in school nursing practice and leadership in school health.


