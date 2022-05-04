Say What?!: Daredevil Walks Slackline Between Hot Air Balloons, Breaks World Record

SANTA CATARINA, Brazil – A Brazilian daredevil broke a Guinness World Record when he crossed a slackline suspended between two hot air balloons 6,236 feet over the ground.

Rafael Zugno Bridi said the hot air balloons were positioned 6,236 feet over Praia Grande in Santa Catarina and were about 59 feet apart when he attempted to cross the slackline suspended between the gondolas.

