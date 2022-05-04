SPONSORED: Gardenscape Products Available at Heeter Lumber
Spring is here, and so are the Gardenscape products at Heeter Lumber.
Heeter Lumber is fully stocked with everything you need for your garden and landscaping projects.
Heeter Lumber has 40lb bags of top soils and potting soils, and peat moss in 2.2 and 3.8 cubic feet bags.
Adjust your soil pH with 40 lb. bags of pulverized or pelletized lime and feed your plants with 10-10-10 fertilizer or 40 lb. bags of cow manure compost.
Heeter Lumber also has 2 cubic foot bags of Pine Bark, Red, and Black Pearl Mulch.
Heeter Lumber also carries Scotts, Miracle Gro, Ortho, and Roundup products to enhance your lawn and garden. You will also find all the hand tools you will need to prepare your garden and flower beds for planting.
Heeter Lumber has four convenient locations, so you don’t have to go far to make your lawn and garden the envy of the neighborhood.
New Bethlehem: Monday through Friday – 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday – 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Rimersburg: Monday through Friday – 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday – 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Sligo: Monday through Friday – 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday – 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Knox: Monday through Friday – 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday – 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Knox Bargain Outlet – NOW OPEN!: Friday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Saturday 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
