SPONSORED: Goble Funeral Home and Crematory Offers Pet Cremation Services
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The employees at Goble Funeral Home and Crematory know how much pets mean to you. People love their pets and consider them members of their family.
At the beginning of the year, Goble Funeral Home and Crematory opened their new crematory, which includes a pet crematory.
There, they offer a quick turnaround time for affordable pet cremation, a wide selection of pet urns, clay paw prints, support brochures, and the opportunity to honor your pet with a tribute – similar to an obituary.
Families have the opportunity to witness the cremation while in the gathering area; this area is separated from the crematory by a wall and a glass window.
Goble Funeral Home and Crematory offers a full line of urns for families to purchase for their loved pets. Whether a wooden urn that has a space for a photo, a small clock, or something with a paw print, they offer a wide variety.
Another unique memory that is offered is a clay paw print. Once the pet is in the care of Goble’s, they work diligently to acquire the perfect paw print on a circular clay surface for the family.
Additionally, paw and nose print photos are taken and sent through an app called Thumbies to the family’s email. This allows the family to order items through a third party or create a memory for themselves.
No pet is too small – dogs, cats, ferrets, birds, and much more – Goble Funeral Home and Crematory will take care of your loved pet. Pet cremations start at just $150.00.
Call Goble Funeral Home and Crematory in Clarion at 814-226-7730 to schedule an arrangement conference or to set up a cremation.
For more information on pet cremations, follow this link: https://www.goblefh.net/pet-services/pet-services.
