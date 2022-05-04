SPONSORED: May Is the Sport Utility Spring Event at Redbank Chevrolet!

 

Wednesday, May 4, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Redbank-Chevrolet-bbbNEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – May is the sport utility spring event at Redbank Chevrolet in New Bethlehem! Stop in and ask one of their sales professionals for more information.

Redbank Chevrolet has one premier Chevrolet Equinox currently in stock. Hurry in before it’s gone!

NEW 2022 CHEVROLET EQUINOX

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $35,415

29725190481x640(Click on the vehicles for more information.)

Check out this new gray RST Silverado!

NEW 2022 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 LTD

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $50,530

29690136820x640 (1)(Click on the vehicles for more information.)

Redbank Chevrolet also has this Silver LT Silverado and ready for you to drive off the lot!

NEW 2022 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 LTD

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $50,130

29553909625x640(Click on the vehicles for more information.)

Looking for a Colorado? Redbank Chevrolet has a white one available!

NEW 2022 CHEVROLET COLORADO

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $39,120

29725190468x640(Click on the vehicles for more information.)

Arriving soon – a Black LTZ 2500 Diesel. Reserve it today!

For more information, visit Redbank Chevrolet online at www.RedbankChevrolet.com OR – Call 814-275-6734.

Redbank Chevrolet is located at 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.

For Redbank Chevrolet’s business hours, click here.

“Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet … and if you don’t see us today, we’ll still be here tomorrow!”

Redbank Chevrolet

(Photo above by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)


