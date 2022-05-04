 

SPONSORED: Mother’s Day Brunch, Nine and Dine, Wing Night at Wanango

Wednesday, May 4, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Wanango-Country-Club-1RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Wanango Country Club is busy this spring with Mother’s Day Brunch, Nine and Dine, and Monday Night Wing Night.

Mother’s Day is right around the corner – why not treat Mom to the best?!

Treat “Mom” to a fantastic Mother’s Day Brunch at Wanango on Sunday, May 8th!

Reservations are required!

To make a reservation, call 814-676-8133 – select option #2.

Brunch is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.

Screenshot at May 04 00-54-33

Nine & Dine starts this Friday at Wanango Country Club.

The game for the month of May is a Scramble.

Grab your friends and have a “tee-rific” time!

Call the Pro-Shop at 814-676-8133 – option #1 – by 12:00 p.m. on Friday to sign up

Nine & Dine is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.

Screenshot at May 04 00-55-12

Wing Night is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC on Mondays at Wanango!

10 wings are on special for $12.00 on Mondays from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The special only applies to dine-in orders.

Screenshot at May 04 00-54-48


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
