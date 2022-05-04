Union/A-C Valley Boys Sweep All Three Throws to Edge North Clarion; Wolves’ Girls Best Falcon Knights

FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. (EYT/D9) – It was another big afternoon for the Union/A-C Valley contingent of throwers.

(Dawson Camper gets set to throw the shot put)

Dawson Camper won the shot put, Landon Chalmers the discus, and Jay Clover the javelin as the Falcon Knights took 1-2-3 in all three events to help them edge North Clarion, 78-72.

Chalmers was second in the shot and Clover third.

Carter Terwint was second in the discus and Clover third and Chalmers and Luke Wilson third in the javelin.

The points were huge in a close meet.

Kaine McFarland won four events – the 1,600, 800, and 3,200 and ran a leg of the 3,200 relay.

Doug Huffman also won three events for Union/A-C Valley, placing first in the 110 and 300 hurdles and as a member of the 400-meter relay.

On the girls side, Emalie Best won the 100 and 300 hurdles for North Clarion in an 88-57 victory.

Baylee Blauer won four events again for Union/A-C Valley, which swept the long and triple jumps.

Blauser won the long jump at 17 feet, 8 inches; the triple jump at 37 feet; the 100 at 12.8 seconds, and the 200 at 27.2 seconds.

Evie Bliss won the javelin and was also second in the triple jump.

It was the last home meet for the North Clarion seniors.



(North Clarion seniors celebrate their final home meet)

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.