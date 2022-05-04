 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Union/A-C Valley Boys Sweep All Three Throws to Edge North Clarion; Wolves’ Girls Best Falcon Knights

Wednesday, May 4, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Mike Kilroy

acvFRILLS CORNERS, Pa. (EYT/D9) – It was another big afternoon for the Union/A-C Valley contingent of throwers.

(Dawson Camper gets set to throw the shot put)

Dawson Camper won the shot put, Landon Chalmers the discus, and Jay Clover the javelin as the Falcon Knights took 1-2-3 in all three events to help them edge North Clarion, 78-72.

Chalmers was second in the shot and Clover third.

Carter Terwint was second in the discus and Clover third and Chalmers and Luke Wilson third in the javelin.

The points were huge in a close meet.

Kaine McFarland won four events – the 1,600, 800, and 3,200 and ran a leg of the 3,200 relay.

Doug Huffman also won three events for Union/A-C Valley, placing first in the 110 and 300 hurdles and as a member of the 400-meter relay.

On the girls side, Emalie Best won the 100 and 300 hurdles for North Clarion in an 88-57 victory.

Baylee Blauer won four events again for Union/A-C Valley, which swept the long and triple jumps.

Blauser won the long jump at 17 feet, 8 inches; the triple jump at 37 feet; the 100 at 12.8 seconds, and the 200 at 27.2 seconds.

Evie Bliss won the javelin and was also second in the triple jump.

It was the last home meet for the North Clarion seniors.


(North Clarion seniors celebrate their final home meet)


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.