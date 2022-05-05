5-4 ROUNDUP: Polczynski Shows Off Power for Karns City in Another Romp; Moniteau Edges Clarion-Limestone in Extras

KARNS CITY, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Jada Polczynski may be the most dangerous No. 9 hitter in District 9.

The sophomore flexed her muscles again for Karns City on Wednesday evening, hitting a two-run home run in the top of the second inning and driving in four runs in an 11-0 win over A-C Valley.

Polczynski is batting .394 with two home runs and 12 RBI out of the nine-spot this season.

“Last year, I felt a lot of pressure,” Polczynski said. “But now I feel like I’ve gotten comfortable. I know where I’m going to be in the lineup, and I can settle in.”

Polczynski’s bomb to left field gave the Gremlins a 2-0 lead. While she was rounding first, Polczynski slipped on the bag and crumpled to the turf at Diehl Stadium. It took her a few seconds to stand and begin to circle the bases again.

It was the only trip-up for Karns City on Wednesday. The Gremlins were the road team on their own field against the Falcons, who were supposed to host the game. Poor field conditions prompted the move to Karns City.

Marra Patton was brilliant, striking out nine and walking none in a two-hit shutout against a talented A-C Valley lineup.

It’s the second consecutive shutout for Karns City, which is on an 11-game winning streak.

Ally Walker tossed a one-hitter against Clarion on Monday.

“Marra is fun to watch pitch,” said Karns City softball coach Mike Stitt. “She’s come a long way. She wants the ball, and that’s the attitude she had.”

Ashley Fox again had a big evening at the plate. The senior, who will play at Gannon University next year, was 2-for-4 with a double, triple, and two RBI. Jess Dunn doubled and also had two hits and drove in three for the Gremlins.

Lexi Bauer and Rylan Strauser had the only two hits for A-C Valley.

But Polczynski stole the show on Wednesday.

“I’ve never seen anybody hit a changeup like her,” Stitt said. “She waits on it. She’s patient now, and she has a great attitude. She has probably one of the best attitudes on the team. She’s just a fun-loving girl. Everybody loves her.”

BASEBALL

Keagan Book singled home a run in the top of the eighth inning to give Moniteau a 4-3, extra-inning win over Clarion-Limestone at Pullman Park in Butler.

Clarion-Limestone trailed 3-2 in the bottom of the seventh when Bryson Huwar was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, bringing home the tying run.

Dawson Wallace got the win in relief.

Branson Carson started, giving up one run and striking out 11 in six innings of work.

Logan Lutz got the loss for Clarion-Limestone in relief of Huwar, who allowed two runs on two hits, striking out 12 in 6 2/3 innings.

Lutz had a pair of singles, Tommy Smith a single and a double, and Jake Smith also had a multi-hit game for the Lions.

