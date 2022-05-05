A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Light east wind.

Tonight – Showers likely, mainly after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday – Showers. High near 59. East wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Friday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 49. East wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday – Showers, mainly before 2pm. High near 55. East wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 63.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 69.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 75.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.