 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Thursday, May 5, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Light east wind.

Tonight – Showers likely, mainly after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday – Showers. High near 59. East wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Friday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 49. East wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday – Showers, mainly before 2pm. High near 55. East wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 63.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 69.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 75.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.