Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chia Seed Protein Bites

Enjoy this gluten-free treat!

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups quick-cooking oats

1/2 cup almond butter or creamy peanut butter



1/2 cup chia seeds1/2 cup honey1/4 cup vanilla or chocolate protein powder1/4 cup unsweetened shredded coconutAdditional unsweetened shredded coconut, optional

Directions

In a large bowl, combine the first 6 ingredients. Refrigerate for one hour or until firm enough to roll. Shape into 1-1/2-in. balls. Roll in additional coconut if desired. Store in the refrigerator.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

