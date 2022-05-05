Donald D. Oglesby, 92, of West Home Rd., Emlenton, passed away Tuesday morning, May 3, 2022 at the Caring Place in Franklin.

Donald was born in Cornplanter Twp., Venango Co. on November 11, 1929.

He was the son of the late Samuel P. and Arena Lawrence Oglesby.

He was a 1949 graduate of Cranberry High School and had been employed for more than 40 years as a machinist at Joy Manufacturing in Franklin and worked making mining carts.

Don was a U.S. Army veteran, having served in Augsburg, Germany during the Korean War and attained the rank of Corporal.

Don owned and operated the family farm and enjoyed raising many animals including cows, pigs, chickens, and especially his horses.

He enjoyed attending auctions and sales.

Don played the harmonica and enjoyed country western and polka music and playing checkers.

Don was preceded in death by his wife, Ilse M. Scherer Oglesby, whom he married in Augsburg, Germany on August 22, 1953. Mrs. Oglesby passed away on January 25, 2015.

Surviving are four children Klaus J. Oglesby and his wife, Debbie, of Canyon Lake, TX, Linda L. Meyer and her husband, Leonard, of Ridgeland, SC, Donald B. Oglesby and his wife, Sandra, of Ellenville, NY, Carla Hughes and her husband, Michael, of Emlenton; nineteen grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren; a sister, Anna L. Winkler of Emlenton, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law in Augsburg, Germany.

In addition to his parents and wife, Donald was preceded in death by four sisters, Mary Jane Winkler, Hazel Weaver, Ellen Hornberg, and Ruby Payne; two brothers, Rev. George Oglesby and Larry Oglesby, as well as a number of brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home Inc., 1204 Kerr Avenue, Emlenton, from 1-2 p.m. Saturday.

A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. from the funeral home with Don’s niece, the Rev. Cindy Hill and her husband, Chris, Free Methodist pastors, officiating.

Memorial contributions in Don’s memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Interment will follow at Big Bend Cemetery, Scrubgrass Twp.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.