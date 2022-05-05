 

Featured Local Job: Executive Director

Thursday, May 5, 2022 @ 07:05 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Clarion University of Pennsylvania, Northwest PA Rural AIDS Alliance, seeks an Executive Director.

This position is unique, as the Director will share his/her time between offices located in Clarion and Erie. The candidate that is chosen will determine where the Director’s home office will be located.

The Director’s primary responsibility is strategic planning for the Northwest PA Rural AIDS Alliance as an agency of Clarion University of Pennsylvania to include providing leadership in both clinical and non-clinical healthcare functions.

Requirements: Minimum of bachelor’s degree in business, medicine/health care, or related fields of study. Advanced degree preferred. Minimum of 10 years experience in non-profit management. Ability to travel to all related sites. Extensive travel at times with some overnight. In-depth knowledge and experience in the use of health information technology.

Knowledge and experience with budgeting and financial reporting.

For a detailed job description and a more extensive list of requirements and preferred job qualifications, please go to https://jobs.clarion.edu.

The position will be based in Clarion or Erie, PA with shared time between the offices. Completion of a successful interview is required.

To apply, go to https://jobs.clarion.edu.  The review of applications will begin on May 23, 2022.

Clarion University is building a diverse academic community and encourages minorities, women, veterans, and persons with disabilities to apply. AA/EEO.


