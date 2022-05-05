Francis T. “Bud” Baran, 84, of Shippenville, passed away at the Clarion Hospital on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 following a long battle with heart disease.

Born March 12, 1938, in Punxsutawney, Bud was the son of the late Michael and Elizabeth Baran.

Bud graduated from Punxsutawney High School, he was a deep mine coal miner from 1957 to 1960 at the Northwest Mining Exchange in Cramer, PA.

He would go 360 feet underground and travel miles to dig out coal in areas that were only 28” high.

Bud enlisted in the U.S. Army from January 1960 to March 1962, during a time of peace.

He was a Chief Artillery Surveyor and received a Good Conduct Medal.

He was in during the Cuban Missile Crisis and was ranked a Sergeant E-5 when he was honorably discharged.

Bud joined the PA State Police in 1964.

He attended the Indiana State University in the 1970’s and took night courses in Criminology.

He retired a Corporal in 1992 after suffering a heart attack.

On December 9, 1966, Bud married Karen Walker who survives.

Bud enjoyed gardening, cutting firewood, doing crossword puzzles, playing double solitaire and was a Steeler’s fan since the 1970’s

Along with his wife Bud is survived by three children, Susan Baran of Shippenville who works at Riverside in Knox, Tom (Gabby) Baran of Whittier, CA, who works for LA Police Department and David (Michelle) Baran of Columbus, OH, who works for the state of Ohio as a researcher for state run federal programs; two grandchildren Mya Baran of Columbus, OH and Kaiden Baran of Whittier, CA; a niece Annceline (Ken) Pearce of Punxsutawney and a sister Darlene (Joe) Rich of Punxsutawney.

Bud was preceded in death by his parents Michael and Elizabeth Baran.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home Inc., 504 East Penn St., Knox.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday in the funeral home with the pastor John Friedlund of Grace E.C. Church, officiating.

Interment will follow in Perry Chapel Cemetery.

The family requests no live flowers be sent, in lieu of flower memorials can be made to the organization of ones choice.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

